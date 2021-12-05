Joe Burrow Says He Suffered Dislocated Finger Injury During Bengals' Loss to Chargers

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a dislocated pinky finger when he was sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu on his team's first drive of Sunday's 41-22 loss.

Burrow spoke about the injury after the game, noting he won't miss any time:

The injury didn't appear to be an issue until Burrow was seen holding his finger following a rushing touchdown late in the first half. He was able to stay in the game despite the injury.

After falling behind 24-0 in the first half, Burrow led the Bengals back, pulling to within 24-22 and were even in position to potentially take the lead in the fourth before a Joe Mixon fumble was returned for a score early in the fourth.

Burrow finished the game 24-of-40 for 300 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, adding six yards and a score on the ground.

He was sacked six times in the game.

This is not the first time Burrow has dealt with an injury in his career. Burrow required a short hospital stay following the Bengals' Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers in October because of a possible throat contusion, but he didn't miss any games.

The 2020 first overall pick previously had his rookie season cut short after 10 appearances because of significant knee injuries, including a torn ACL and MCL, but he recovered in time for the start of the 2021 campaign.

He's completed 68.3 percent of his throws for 3,135 yards with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 12 games so far this season.

Burrow has shown some flashes of brilliance early in his career, but staying healthy will be an integral part of him ultimately developing into a long-term franchise quarterback.