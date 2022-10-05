Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay Not Expected to Play vs. Packers Due to Knee Injury

AP Photo/Brett Duke

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay will reportedly miss Sunday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers because of a knee injury.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Wednesday the veteran wideout has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL and isn't expected to make the trip to London for the International Series contest.

Golladay struggled to make a consistent impact during his first season with the Giants, tallying 37 catches and no touchdowns in 14 games. He's recorded just two receptions for 22 yards in four games so far during the 2022 campaign.

On the injury front, he dealt with hip, knee and rib injuries last season, missing a total of three contests.

The 28-year-old Chicago native, who joined the G-Men on a four-year, $72 million contract in 2021, was limited to five appearances for the Detroit Lions in 2020 because of hamstring and hip ailments.

Injuries aside, the wideout has typically been quite productive when healthy throughout his six-year career, including back-to-back seasons over 1,000 yards with Detroit in 2018 and 2019.

New York doesn't have a true No. 1 receiver, so the target share of any receiver sidelined by injury is split among the other wideouts. Richie James, David Sills V and Darius Slayton are among the options at the position with Golladay out.