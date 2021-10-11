X

    Texas A&M Fined $100K for Fans Rushing Field After Upsetting No. 1 Alabama

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 12, 2021

    AP Photo/Sam Craft

    Texas A&M has been fined $100,000 after fans stormed the field following Saturday's 41-38 win over Alabama, the SEC announced on Monday. 

    Texas A&M Football @AggieFootball

    𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙆𝙞𝙘𝙠. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GigEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GigEm</a> <a href="https://t.co/Rxb0V89XDz">pic.twitter.com/Rxb0V89XDz</a>

    The money from the fine will go into the SEC's post-graduate scholarship fund.

    It was money well spent, and a truly worthy occasion for a field-storming (unlike another fanbase that was criticized for storming the field after a close win as the higher-ranked and favored team). Alabama was the No. 1 team in the country, the defending national champions and came into College Station riding a 19-game win streak and a 100-game win streak against unranked opponents. 

    But the unranked Aggies put an end to all of that, and the postgame celebration reflected the enormity of the moment. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!