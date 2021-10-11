Texas A&M Fined $100K for Fans Rushing Field After Upsetting No. 1 Alabama

AP Photo/Sam Craft

Texas A&M has been fined $100,000 after fans stormed the field following Saturday's 41-38 win over Alabama, the SEC announced on Monday.

The money from the fine will go into the SEC's post-graduate scholarship fund.

It was money well spent, and a truly worthy occasion for a field-storming (unlike another fanbase that was criticized for storming the field after a close win as the higher-ranked and favored team). Alabama was the No. 1 team in the country, the defending national champions and came into College Station riding a 19-game win streak and a 100-game win streak against unranked opponents.

But the unranked Aggies put an end to all of that, and the postgame celebration reflected the enormity of the moment.