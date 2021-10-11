Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay Avoids Serious Knee Injury; Likely Out 'A Week Or Two'

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay may only miss the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Golladay should be sidelined for "just a week or two" thanks to the knee injury he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Rapoport noted the injury designation represents a "major sigh of relief" since "the initial fear was that it was major."

Any injury to the wide receiver was bound to cause concern in New York since he played just five games last year for the Detroit Lions thanks in large part to a hip injury.

The Giants signed Golladay this offseason, and he has responded with 17 catches for 282 yards and zero touchdowns through five games. It is a far cry from his Pro Bowl campaign in 2019 when he finished with 65 catches for 1,190 yards and a league-best 11 touchdowns.

Golladay's setback was far from the only one for the Giants on Sunday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley were each carted off the field at different times. New York was also without wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton because of hamstring injuries.

That didn't leave a lot of playmakers remaining in the aerial attack, although rookie Kadarius Toney took full advantage of the depleted depth chart with 10 catches for 189 yards. He flashed the potential that convinced the Giants to select him with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Toney lead the team in targets during the game against the Rams with Golladay sidelined.