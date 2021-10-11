Steelers Rumors: Anthony Miller to Work Out for PIT After JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at a potential replacement for injured wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Black and Gold are planning to bring in free-agent wide receiver Anthony Miller for a physical Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

The Steelers are in need of depth at wide receiver with Smith-Schuster set to undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering the injury in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Denver Broncos.

Miller, 27, initially planned to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. However, with a spot available on Pittsburgh's 53-man roster, the opportunity to work out for the Steelers is a no-brainer.

Miller spent the first three seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears before being traded to the Houston Texans in July. He appeared in two games for the Texans this season, recording five catches for 23 yards and a touchdown, before being released on Oct. 6.

The 2018 second-round pick was brought in to complement Allen Robinson but had an underwhelming three seasons in Chicago, catching 134 passes for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns in 47 games.

Smith-Schuster recorded 15 catches for 129 yards and no touchdowns on 28 targets in five games this season. With the 24-year-old sidelined, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson will likely see the majority of targets moving forward. The duo has combined for 646 yards and four touchdowns in four games.

James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud could also see more playing time in the coming weeks.

Pittsburgh is fourth in the AFC North with a 2-3 record. The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns each have three wins on the season.