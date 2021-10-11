Leonard Fournette on Tom Brady, Bucs Offense: 'This S--t Different'

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense got back on track in Sunday's 45-17 walloping of the Miami Dolphins, with Tom Brady throwing for 411 yards and five touchdowns while three skill-position players (Antonio Brown, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette) went over 100 yards.

Fournette told reporters the Bucs are building something special on offense.

"We kind of got that monkey off our back," running back Leonard Fournette said. "It's so funny that you say that. Prior to the third quarter Rich (Richard Sherman) came up to me and said, 'Man, I've never been part of a team with so much talent.' And I'm telling him, like—and excuse my language—I said, 'Man, this s--t different.'

"I feel like we can score at any time. You have multiple what I can say Hall of Fame players, Pro Bowl players, all over the field. Not to mention that we're missing Gronk, you know what I mean? This whole team as a unit, we can do a lot. We come out focused, have our minds together, understand the game plan and stay focused to the course."

The Bucs are currently second in the NFL in yards per game (431.4) behind the Dallas Cowboys and behind only the Buffalo Bills and Cowboys in points per game (33.4). Aside from shaky back-to-back performances against the Rams and Patriots, the Bucs looked every bit the part of a team capable of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Brady leads the NFL in passing at 1,767 yards and is second behind only Patrick Mahomes with 15 touchdowns.