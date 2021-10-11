TMZ: Tiger Woods Walking Without Crutches or Limp While Attending Son Charlie's Event

AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File

Tiger Woods is still recovering from his car crash in February, but he is reportedly making some progress.

According to TMZ Sports, Woods was seen walking without crutches or a limp Sunday while he attended a junior golf tournament in Port St. Lucie, Florida, to watch his son, Charlie, play. Woods wore a sleeve on his right leg.

Woods was involved in a single-car crash on Feb. 23 outside of Los Angeles. The 45-year-old golfer was hospitalized with severe injuries to his right leg and foot, and a rod had to be placed in his leg.

There has been no official word from Woods regarding a potential return to the PGA Tour.