Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says He'll 'Reevaluate What I'm Doing' After 3 TO vs. Bills

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for his flashy style of play, but that appears to be catching up with him.

Mahomes accounted for three of the Chiefs' four turnovers in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium, and he's been uncharacteristically careless with the ball throughout the 2021 campaign. With Kansas City falling to 2-3 on the season, Mahomes said that he has to adjust his style of play.

"It starts with me," Mahomes told reporters. "It's something I've not usually done in my career, but I have to reevaluate where I'm at, what decisions I'm making. ... But in my career I've never been someone who throws a lot of interceptions. I have to look at it now, reevaluate what I'm doing, and I have to cut it out."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.