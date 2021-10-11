UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell was arrested on domestic violence charges Monday in Los Angeles.

TMZ Sports reported Liddell was allegedly involved in an argument with his wife that became physical. A judge set bail at $20,000.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

