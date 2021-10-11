X

    UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2021

    Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

    UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell was arrested on domestic violence charges Monday in Los Angeles.

    TMZ Sports reported Liddell was allegedly involved in an argument with his wife that became physical. A judge set bail at $20,000.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

