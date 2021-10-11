NFL Rumors: 'Multiple' Teams 'Badly Want to Play in' 1st Game in Germany

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

After the success of playing football games in London and Mexico City, the NFL is hoping to expand its international series to Germany starting in 2022.

Even though the details of the expansion have not yet been finalized, Pro Football Talk's Peter King reported Monday that "multiple" teams "badly" want to be a part of the historic first game in Germany.

"There are multiple NFL teams that badly want to play in that first German game and want to take advantage of the hunger of German fans," King wrote. "It’s the fastest-growing international market."

