Andy Reid on Chiefs' Blowout Loss to Josh Allen, Bills: 'I Didn't See This Coming'

If you were surprised by the Buffalo Bills' blowout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, you were not alone.

"I didn't see this coming," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game.

Four Kansas City turnovers led to a 38-20 loss to the Bills, dropping the Chiefs to 2-3. The struggles are certainly new for a team that went 14-2 last season before losing in the Super Bowl.

The Week 5 defeat was also the Chiefs' first loss by more than one possession in a regular-season game started by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Though the final margin was likely larger than many expected, the Chiefs aren't what they have been the past few years.

The defense, in particular, been an issue to start 2021, currently ranking last in the NFL with 32.6 points allowed per game. All five opponents have scored at least 29 points against Kansas City.

Buffalo didn't face much resistance in Week 5, totaling 436 yards of offense while averaging 8.1 yards per play.

Mahomes also hasn't looked his best, throwing six interceptions through five games. The former MVP had only six interceptions all last year and threw just five in 2019.

It's clear the Chiefs have significant problems that need correcting, which could put a lot of pressure on Reid in the coming weeks.