Giants' Joe Judge: Kadarius Toney's Ejection for Throwing Punch Won't Be 'Condoned'

Independent of whatever the NFL does, New York Giants rookie Kadarius Toney can expect some consequences from his coaches after getting ejected from Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"That's not going to be acceptable," Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters. "That's not going to be condoned."

Toney was dismissed in the fourth quarter after throwing a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee.

The ejection overshadowed Toney's 10 receptions for 189 yards. The 2021 first-round pick had 10 catches for 92 yards in four games entering Sunday.

Though Judge was stern in addressing the situation, it seems doubtful the Giants will levy their own suspension against Toney. Judge said he would "let the league deal with that" when asked about the wideout potentially missing any time.

Based on recent precedent, a fine is the likeliest outcome.

Former Chicago Bears receiver Anthony Miller avoided a suspension after punching C.J. Gardner-Johnson during last year's playoffs. New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan and Denver Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia met the same fate for similar infractions.

Javon Wims, then of the Bears, did get a two-game ban one season ago after going out of his way to throw multiple punches at Gardner-Johnson.

Were the NFL to come down hard on Toney, it's exactly what a banged-up Giants offense doesn't need.

During training camp, the Giants were involved in a brief team-wide fracas. Judge's response was forcing the players to run the length of the field and do extra push-ups. Toney may want to steel himself now for a difficult few days of practice this coming week.