Raiders' Jon Gruden Apologizes for DeMaurice Smith Remark: 'I Am Not a Racist'

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden apologized again for the racist remark he made about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email.

"I am not a racist. I can't tell you how sick I am," he told reporters Sunday following his team's 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears. "I apologize again to De Smith. But I feel good about who I am and what I've done my entire life. I apologize for the insensitive remarks, I had no racial intentions with those remarks at all. I'm not like that at all. I don't want to keep addressing it."

The Wall Street Journal's Andrew Beaton reported Gruden wrote to former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen during the 2011 NFL lockout and said that Smith had "lips the size of michellin tires."

