James Robinson on Jags' 20-Game Losing Streak: 'You Can't Wrap Your Head Around That'

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered their 20th consecutive loss Sunday, and the losing streak is starting to take a toll on their players.

"You can't wrap your head around that," running back James Robinson told reporters Sunday after the Jaguars lost to the Tennessee Titans 37-19 at home to fall to 0-5 this season. "We've got to find a way to win."

In the history of the NFL, only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a longer losing streak. They lost their first 26 games in 1976-77.

"We're a really good team," Robinson added. "Obviously, our record doesn't show it, but we've got a lot of great guys in the locker room and we've just got to find something that's going to work for us."

Jacksonville's players hope to avoid getting closer to the record for the NFL's longest losing streak, but the team faces a daunting schedule.

The Jaguars will be in London next week to face the Miami Dolphins before their bye week. After that, they will face the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons.

If the losing streak continues through all six of those games, Jacksonville will have the chance to set a new all-time record against the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite the Jaguars' lackluster play this season, the players are still trying to remain positive.

"We don't really talk about that [losing streak]," rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. "I don't think that's good to talk about that. You can't get desperate. You've got to just keep going to work.

"We're going to win some games," Lawrence continued. "We're going to turn it around, and we all thought today was the day we were going to get that first win and it wasn't."