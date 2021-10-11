Shriners Open 2021: Sungjae Im Finishes 24 Strokes Under Par to Win Tournament

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Sungjae Im finished 24 strokes under par to secure victory at the Shriners Children's Open.

It was a low-scoring tournament at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, featuring a five-under cut line with 43 players finishing at least 10 strokes under par.

Im outlasted the field while shooting 62 in the final round Sunday, four strokes ahead of Matthew Wolff in second place.

It represented the second career PGA Tour win for the 23-year-old as he puts himself near the top of the early standings for the 2022 FedEx Cup.

