Bucs' Antonio Brown Becomes Fastest Player in NFL History to Record 900 Catches

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 900 catches in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Brown reached that milestone on a first-quarter reception in the 143rd game of his career. Former Indianapolis Colts receiver Marvin Harrison held the previous record, achieving the feat in 149 games.

Brown caught two touchdowns in the first half against the Dolphins.

Brown is in his 12th NFL season and his second with the Buccaneers. He likely would've broken the record sooner if not for multiple off-the-field incidents.

The 33-year-old started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010 and quickly established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL. From 2013-18, Brown had a run of six straight seasons with over 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards.

That all crashed to a halt in 2019 when Brown was traded to the Raiders. Brown never played for the team after having multiple conflicts with the coaches and personnel, including an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock.

After he was released by the Raiders, Brown signed with the New England Patriots but only suited up for one game. He was released after sexual and personal misconduct allegations against him surfaced, and he spent the rest of the 2019 season as a free agent.

The off-field woes didn't stop there for Brown, as he faced burglary and battery charges stemming from an incident with a moving truck driver in January 2020. Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 season because of multiple violations of the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

Brown entered Sunday's game with 13 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown in three games. He sat out one game this year after testing positive for COVID-19.