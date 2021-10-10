Adrien Broner Arrested in Kentucky, Wanted on Outstanding Warrant in Ohio

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Boxer Adrien Broner was arrested early Sunday morning in Kentucky for an outstanding warrant from Cuyahoga County, Ohio, per TMZ Sports.

It's not yet known why Broner was arrested, but he was booked in Kenton County Jail around 1 a.m. local time. He did not have a bond set for him.

As TMZ noted, Broner had previously been accused of assaulting a woman in a nightclub in Cuyahoga County. He was found to be in contempt after failing to pay the $800K judgment in the case.

The 32-year-old has won world championships at multiple weight classes, most recently earning the vacated WBA super lightweight title in 2015. He hasn't been as productive as of late with just one win in his last four bouts, including a high-profile loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2019.

Broner defeated Jovanie Santiago last February, but he is not currently ranked by any major boxing promotion.