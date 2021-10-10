X

    Adam Schefter Responds to Aaron Rodgers' Diss on Pat McAfee's Show in ESPN Video

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 10, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Patterson

    If you ask Aaron Rodgers, ESPN's Adam Schefter is an unathletic, weak-chinned, "no-ass" man.

    That's news to Schefter. 

    "Well, that's a first for me. I've been called an ass plenty of times in my life, but I've never had someone comment on mine—except for my wife, who has been very complimentary," Schefter said Sunday on ESPN's NFL Countdown

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    A response to Aaron Rodgers’ comments on the <a href="https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatMcAfeeShow</a>. <a href="https://t.co/6jjQJOpN3M">pic.twitter.com/6jjQJOpN3M</a>

    Rodgers made his original comment on the Pat McAfee Show in reference to Schefter's famously lackluster Lambeau Leap. Schefter and the folks at ESPN even got back at Rodgers a little bit, comparing and contrasting the chins—with Schefter's arguably coming out on top.

    Thankfully, they did not continue the comparison by measuring posteriors.

