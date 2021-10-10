Adam Schefter Responds to Aaron Rodgers' Diss on Pat McAfee's Show in ESPN Video

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

If you ask Aaron Rodgers, ESPN's Adam Schefter is an unathletic, weak-chinned, "no-ass" man.

That's news to Schefter.

"Well, that's a first for me. I've been called an ass plenty of times in my life, but I've never had someone comment on mine—except for my wife, who has been very complimentary," Schefter said Sunday on ESPN's NFL Countdown.

Rodgers made his original comment on the Pat McAfee Show in reference to Schefter's famously lackluster Lambeau Leap. Schefter and the folks at ESPN even got back at Rodgers a little bit, comparing and contrasting the chins—with Schefter's arguably coming out on top.

Thankfully, they did not continue the comparison by measuring posteriors.