Conor McGregor Praises 'Warriors' Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder After Trilogy Fight

Conor McGregor Praises 'Warriors' Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder After Trilogy FightOctober 10, 2021
The world witnessed an instant classic in the heavyweight championship trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Among those to take notice was former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor.
Fury retained his titles with an 11th-round knockout, surviving two knockdowns in the fourth round. McGregor praised both Fury and Wilder for the back-and-forth slugfest.
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
Great fight that. Both warriors, both winners. Hard to not be impressed with Deontay there. Against the much larger man and almost got it done. Great fight. 40lb’s in weight difference is A LOT. Fair play both men there, very enjoyable fights they have had together. Respect.
McGregor added that he appreciates the fact that both Fury and Wilder left it all in the ring, seemingly taking a shot at his old nemesis Dustin Poirier, with whom McGregor had his own trilogy fight.
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
Their skill levels are unique but very close. A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honorable showing. Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world.
McGregor suffered his second straight loss to Poirier, by doctor stoppage, after he broke his ankle after the first round of their main event fight at UFC 264 this past July.