Conor McGregor Praises 'Warriors' Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder After Trilogy Fight

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The world witnessed an instant classic in the heavyweight championship trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Among those to take notice was former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Fury retained his titles with an 11th-round knockout, surviving two knockdowns in the fourth round. McGregor praised both Fury and Wilder for the back-and-forth slugfest.

McGregor added that he appreciates the fact that both Fury and Wilder left it all in the ring, seemingly taking a shot at his old nemesis Dustin Poirier, with whom McGregor had his own trilogy fight.

McGregor suffered his second straight loss to Poirier, by doctor stoppage, after he broke his ankle after the first round of their main event fight at UFC 264 this past July.