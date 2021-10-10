Fantasy Alert: Chiefs' Josh Gordon Reportedly 'to See Plenty of the Field' vs. Bills

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Josh Gordon may have a flashy Kansas City Chiefs debut after all.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Gordon "is expected to see plenty of the field" in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Gordon is said to be in "incredible shape" as he prepares for his first game since the 2019 season.

"Everywhere he's been, he's kind of dominated, so it's definitely exciting," Patrick Mahomes told reporters this week. "He's not covered when he's covered, and he can make plays in one-on-one coverage, and I'm excited to have him here with us.

"He's a big receiver. He's going to be a guy that even if he's covered, he's not covered. You can kind of throw it up there and he can make plays."

Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013 but has played only 33 games in the seven seasons since as a result of repeated violations of the league's substance-abuse policy. He was forced to sit out the entire 2015, 2016 and 2020 seasons because of league suspensions.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Gordon has had "a great eight months here of taking care of business" and himself.

It's unclear how many snaps Gordon will play Sunday, but the Chiefs appear committed to bringing him in and giving him every chance to succeed.