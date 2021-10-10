Odell Beckham Jr. Buys One-of-a-Kind Personalized Lamborghini Urus Car

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't returned to All-Pro form yet in 2021, but he'll be arriving to the stadium in a car worthy of a superstar.

Dreamworks Motorsports recently revealed a one-of-a-kind Lamborghini Urus the company customized for the Cleveland Browns receiver.

Dreamworks says it revamped the interior with blue Alcantara and leather, adding "2,000 fiber-optic stars and a hand-laid Lamborghini hexagon pattern for the shooting stars."

The company also added LED lighting to the interior, under the car and under the hood. In addition to the aesthetic improvements, Dreamworks also added a 900 horsepower performance package and Velos multipiece wheels with Vredestein tires.