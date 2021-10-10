Tyson Fury on Deontay Wilder: 'I Wanted to Show Some Love and Respect, but He Didn't'

AP Photo/Chase Stevens

Victorious after an 11th-round TKO of Deontay Wilder in Saturday's back-and-forth brawl, Tyson Fury says he wanted to show Wilder the respect worthy of their epic trilogy.

Wilder apparently had no interest in doing the same.

"I went over to him to show some love and respect, and he didn't want to give it back," Fury said in the ring after the fight. "That's his problem. I'll pray for him so God will soften his heart."

Fury got the better of Wilder in one of the best heavyweight fights of this generation. Wilder, who showed up with a renewed energy and vigor, came out of the gates strong and knocked Fury down twice in a furious fourth round. But the Brit would not stay down and got stronger over the course of the fight, taking control in the later rounds as Wilder ran out of gas.

"It was a great fight tonight. It was worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport," Fury told the crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. "I'm not going to make any excuses—Wilder's a top fighter. He gave me a real run for me money tonight, [but] I always said I'm the best in the world and he's the second-best."

The 33-year-old Fury moved to 31-0-1 in his career as he continues to build the best heavyweight resume of his generation. Oleksandr Usyk currently holds the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO championships and may be the most logical next opponent for Fury.