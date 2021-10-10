UFC Lightweight Luis Pena Arrested on Battery, Domestic Violence Charges

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

UFC lightweight fighter Luis Pena was arrested Saturday on battery and domestic violence charges.

Per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Broward County Sheriff's Office public information officer Gerdy St. Louis said deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call early Saturday morning.

"On scene, deputies made contact with multiple subjects, and Luis Antonio Pena was later detained and taken into custody," St. Louis told Raimondi in an email.

Raimondi cited online inmate records that show Pena was charged with battery causing bodily harm and battery domestic violence. He is still in custody at Broward County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.