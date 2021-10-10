Report: WFT Assistant Athletic Trainer Doug Quon Put on Leave amid DEA Investigation

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team placed assistant athletic trainer Doug Quon on administrative leave, according to ESPN's John Keim.

The reasoning behind the move remains unclear.

However, it comes two days after the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reported Ryan Vermillion, the WFT's head athletic trainer, is under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration for "possible disbursement of prescription drugs."

Like Quon, Vermillion is on administrative leave.

Addressing Vermillion's leave, Washington head coach Ron Rivera, who's one year removed from finishing treatment for squamous cell carcinoma, said that he "I trusted Ryan with my health and I would do it again."

According to Jhabvala, around two dozen DEA agents searched his home and office at the Washington Football Team's training facility.

NBC Washington reported there's nothing yet linking any members of the WFT roster to the allegations surrounding Vermillion, and WFT officials said in a statement the matter is "unrelated to the team."

The NFL Players Association sent a letter to the league's certified player agents saying that one player "has been contacted by federal investigators."

Authorities haven't filed any formal charges.

Quon joined the Washington training staff in 2014 and is in his eighth season with the team. He had also spent time earlier in his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs.