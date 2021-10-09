Tiger Woods Spotted at Florida Golf Course with Son amid Recovery from Leg Injury

AP Foto/Phelan M. Ebenhack, archivo

Tiger Woods, who largely has remained out of the spotlight while he recovers from foot and leg injuries after a February car crash, was seen watching his son Charlie compete at a junior golf event in Florida over the weekend, per William E. Ricks of ESPN.

According to Ricks, Woods was seen "wearing golf gear and had a sleeve on his right leg."

Notably, it was the first time Woods was seen publicly without crutches.

It remains unclear when or if Woods will return from his injuries and resume his golfing career.

The 45-year-old hasn't been completely removed from the game of golf as he recovers from the injuries sustained in his single-car crash over the winter, however.

ESPN's Bob Harig reported in late September that Woods sent an inspirational text message to members of the United States Ryder Cup team before the tournament.

"We knew he was fist-pumping from the couch," Xander Schauffele told Harig. "Whether he was on crutches or not, he's as fired up as any back at home so it's nice to have his support."

"No better role model, no better leader, just somebody you can always learn from," Patrick Cantlay added. "I saw him last week at home and just picked his brain on Ryder Cup and applied some of that here today."

Woods' 12-year-old son, Charlie, has also been competing at various tournaments. While Woods regularly attends those tournaments, he told Jada Pinkett Smith in July that he doesn't want to pressure Charlie into golfing or see him lose his love of the game.

"I just don't want him to hate the game," Woods said (4:40 mark). "I don't want him to fall onto that trap. I get emotional about it. Some of my best memories are being out there with my dad."