Report: Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater Expected to Start vs. Steelers After Concussion

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will travel with the team ahead of its matchup Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and is expected to play, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Bridgewater suffered a concussion in Denver's 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh received an $11,457 fine for the hit that injured the veteran signal-caller.

Bridgewater didn't practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday before being a full participant Friday. The Broncos listed him as questionable in their injury report.

Head coach Vic Fangio was optimistic about his availability for Week 5.

"Right now he's progressed nicely; he's cleared up to this point," Fangio told reporters Friday. "They'll decide [Saturday] for the final verdict."

Bridgewater is enjoying a strong debut season in the Mile High City. He has thrown for 892 yards and five touchdowns to zero interceptions, providing the kind of stable quarterback play the franchise has lacked for years.

Drew Lock's performance in relief of Bridgewater showed why the latter won the starting job to open the campaign. Lock finished 12-of-21 for 113 yards and an interception.

The Steelers are allowing 258.8 passing yards per game and rank 21st in opponent passer rating (103.4). While Pittsburgh's defense hasn't been stingy through the air, the Broncos' best shot at improving to 4-1 is with Bridgewater under center.