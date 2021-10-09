Broncos' Courtland Sutton Reportedly Nursing Ankle Injury, Uncertain for Week 5

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Denver Broncos might be without one of its top wide receivers for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Broncos reporter Mike Klis, Denver receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a sprained ankle in Friday's practice. Klis added that Sutton will make the trip to Pittsburgh and his status will be determined on Sunday morning.

In his fourth season out of SMU, the 25-year-old Sutton currently leads the Broncos with 257 receiving yards and 28 targets. He's tied for the team-lead with 18 catches, averaging 14.3 yards per reception.

If Sutton were to miss Sunday's game, it would leave Denver thin at the receiver position. The Broncos already have KJ Hamler (knee) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) on injured reserve. Tight end Noah Fant and receiver Tim Patrick are currently tied for the team-lead with two receiving touchdowns each.

Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's status is also unclear for Week 5. Bridgewater suffered a concussion in last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and has to clear the final steps of protocol on Saturday to be able to play.

Bridgewater was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report after participating in practice for the second straight day, this time as a full participant. He missed Wednesday's session and was limited on Thursday.

When Bridgewater exited the Week 4 game, he was replaced by Drew Lock, who completed 12-of-21 passes for 113 yards and an interception.

The Broncos need to be at full strength with both Sutton and Bridgewater on Sunday if they hope to avoid a two-game losing streak.