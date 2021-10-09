Drake Backs Tyson Fury in Video to Gypsy King Ahead of Deontay Wilder Trilogy Fight

MB Media/Getty Images

Superstar rapper Drake offered support for heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury in a video prior to his clash with Deontay Wilder on Saturday night.

Fury posted the video on Twitter, which featured effusive praise from Drake (warning: strong language):

Drake called Fury an "inspiration" and wished him "the best of luck" for the fight.

The 33-year-old Fury enters Saturday's bout with a record of 30-0-1, including a seventh-round knockout win over Wilder in their last fight in February 2020.

Wilder, 35, is 42-1-1 with 41 knockouts.

Saturday will mark the third meeting between Fury and Wilder, as they also fought to a split draw in December 2018.

Fury is set to put the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles on the line in a battle between two of the most imposing and successful heavyweights in recent history.

The stakes are high since a win could set the stage for a unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk, who upset Anthony Joshua last month.