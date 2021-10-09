Report: Bengals' Joe Mixon 'Trending Toward Playing' vs. Packers Despite Ankle Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is reportedly on track to play in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers despite an ankle injury.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Good Morning Football (via NFL.com's Michael Baca) that Mixon is "trending toward playing 'in some capacity'" after going through a workout Saturday morning.

