Metcalf, Lockett, Seahawks' Fantasy Outlook with Geno Smith Replacing Russell Wilson

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

The Seattle Seahawks offense suffered a setback with Russell Wilson out due to a finger injury.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Wilson will miss at least a month and potentially six to eight weeks due to a ruptured middle-finger tendon suffered during his team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Geno Smith filled in for the Pro Bowler in the Thursday night game and should continue to do so for the foreseeable future, though there are still question marks throughout the offense.

Smith played well when given the opportunity in Week 5, but the 2013 second-round pick hasn't made a start since 2017 with only two starts since 2014. There's a reason he's been holding clipboards instead of throwing passes.

Seattle should struggle without Wilson, hurting any fantasy managers rostering star receivers DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett.

Lockett was already a hit-or-miss player, following up his 278 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his first two weeks with 55 yards and no scores over the next two weeks. Though he still has a chance to come through with big plays, the chances of connecting on a deep shot are even lower without Wilson in the lineup.

It makes Lockett a very risky fantasy start with a low floor. Consider him a WR4 who should only play if there aren't any reasonable options.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Metcalf is a more reliable player with at least 50 receiving yards in all five weeks this year while scoring touchdowns in all but one game. He also displayed good chemistry with Smith in the loss to Los Angeles, connecting for a touchdown in the fourth quarter:

The quarterback change should still downgrade Metcalf from a fantasy perspective as the Seahawks are less likely to score overall, but he should remain a high-end WR2 and a fixture in fantasy lineups.

It could even be a good time to buy-low on the elite talent if someone in your league is afraid of his production with Geno Smith under center.