Rams' Matthew Stafford Says He Popped Finger into Place After Injury vs. Seahawks

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford played through a finger injury in his team's 26-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Stafford told Fox Sports' Erin Andrews his right index finger "popped out" and that he reset it mid-game:

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters he wasn't sure about the severity of the injury because his quarterback was evasive and said the finger was "fine."

The 2014 Pro Bowler finished 25-of-37 for 365 yards and one touchdown with one interception, continuing his excellent start with Los Angeles:

The Rams were fortunate that Stafford carried on considering Russell Wilson also suffered a finger injury but did not continue. Geno Smith finished the contest for Seattle.

The Rams will have a few extra days to recuperate before they're back on the field Oct. 17 against the New York Giants. That will be beneficial for Stafford since his finger probably won't feel better when he wakes up Friday.

For now, it doesn't look like McVay will have to turn to John Wolford.