Stephon Gilmore: 'No Hard Feelings' Toward Patriots After Trade to Panthers

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore won a Super Bowl and Defensive Player of the Year during his time with the New England Patriots and harbors no ill will toward the franchise for ending their time together with a trade.

Gilmore told reporters he has "no hard feelings" toward New England after it traded him to the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers announced they acquired Gilmore for a 2023 sixth-round pick on Wednesday.

The Patriots kept Gilmore on the physically unable to perform list in August, which meant he was sidelined until at least Week 7. He suffered a quad injury near the end of the 2020 campaign and has not yet appeared in a game this season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported New England and the cornerback failed to agree to a restructured contract prior to the trade.

While Gilmore is 31 years old with injury concerns after he played just 11 games last year, his resume includes four Pro Bowl nods, two All-Pro selections and the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 when he tallied 53 tackles, 20 passes defended, six interceptions, one fumble recovery and two defensive touchdowns.

He led the league in interceptions and passes defended that season.

Gilmore spent his first five seasons in the league with the Buffalo Bills and had been with the Patriots since 2017. He joins a Panthers team that needed cornerback depth after Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot and responded by trading for Gilmore and C.J. Henderson.

Carolina acquired Henderson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Panthers have been one of the surprises of the 2021 season to this point with a 3-1 record and now have a cornerback who isn't far removed from being the best defender in the league.