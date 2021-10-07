Odell Beckham Jr. Says He's Had Torn Labrum for 10 Years, Doesn't Want Surgery

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. says he's been playing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder for the past decade.

Beckham told reporters Thursday that the injury goes back to when he was in college at LSU, but he doesn't want to undergo surgery.

The subject came up after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier Thursday that quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing through a torn labrum in his left shoulder since Week 2.

"That s--t hurts. He's tough," Beckham said of Mayfield's situation.

Depending on the severity of the tear, surgery to repair it could require four to six months of recovery.

Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, had surgery on his left shoulder in February. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie went through training camp and preseason without issue. He has started the first four games of the regular season.

Beckham's performance hasn't shown that he's had problems with his shoulder. The 28-year-old averaged 16.6 yards per reception as a sophomore at LSU in 2012 and racked up 1,152 receiving yards the following season.

Beckham has missed time in the NFL for various injuries, though nothing related to his shoulder has kept him out for an extended period of time. The three-time Pro Bowler missed 12 games in 2017 with a fractured left ankle and the final nine games in 2020 after tearing his left ACL.

After sitting out the first two games this season as he recovered from ACL surgery, Beckham has started for the Browns each of the past two weeks. He has 104 yards on seven receptions.