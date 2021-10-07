Tyson Fury Laughs off Deontay Wilder's Knockout Prediction Ahead of Title Fight

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Tyson Fury got a kick out of Deontay Wilder's prediction that he will knock Fury out early in their heavyweight title fight Saturday night.

Fury seemed unbothered when informed by TMZ Sports that Wilder said he was going to knock Fury out within three rounds:

In response, Fury said: "Good luck with that."

Also, when asked for a prediction on the fight, Fury said: "Prediction? Yeah, pain! Pain! A lot of pain!"

Fury was also asked if he had a message for Wilder ahead of their clash, and he didn't mince words: "Ya little b---h. Turn up and fight. Get me knocked out in three rounds ya little p---y. How about that for a message?"

Wilder previously told TMZ Sports that while his trainers said they felt he could knock Fury out in five or fewer rounds, he believed he could do it in three or less.

That would represent a massive turnaround for Wilder, who was thoroughly dominated the last time he stepped in the ring with Fury.

The Feb. 22, 2020, contest was a rematch of their December 2018 fight, which was somewhat controversially ruled a draw despite many experts feeling as though Fury deserved to win.

Fury erased all doubt in the rematch, as he imposed his will on Wilder from start to finish and beat him by technical knockout in the seventh round.

That represented the first loss of Wilder's remarkable career, as he entered the bout with a career record of 42-0-1. Fury remained undefeated and owns a record of 30-0-1.

In the win over Wilder, Fury won the WBC heavyweight title from him, as well as the vacant The Ring heavyweight title. On Saturday in Las Vegas, Fury will put both of those championships on the line.

On the heels of Oleksandr Usyk upsetting Anthony Joshua last month, the winner of Fury vs. Wilder III could potentially move on to a match with Usyk, which would serve as a heavyweight title unification bout.