Holly Holm Reportedly Withdraws from UFC Fight Night 195 Because of Knee Injury

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Holly Holm is reportedly withdrawing from her main event fight against Norma Dumont at UFC Fight Night on Oct. 16.

According to Ariel Helwani, Holm is dealing with a knee injury and hopes to be back in action before the end of 2021.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported that the expectation is Aspen Ladd will replace Holm as Dumont's opponent.

The 39-year-old Holm is a former UFC women's bantamweight champion, and she is best known for becoming the first woman to beat Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in 2015.

Holm went on a three-fight losing streak after that landmark win, but she has stabilized a bit lately, winning three of her past four and two in a row, including a unanimous-decision victory over Irene Aldana last October.

Meanwhile, Dumont is a 31-year-old Brazilian who is among the fastest-rising stars in the women's featherweight division with a 6-1 record.

The 26-year-old Ladd is formidable in her own right, racking up a 9-1 record, with her only loss coming to Germaine de Randamie by first-round knockout two years ago.

Ladd was supposed to fight Macy Chiasson last weekend at UFC Fight Night, but she missed weight and nearly collapsed at the weigh-in. The bout was ultimately canceled.

Okamoto noted that if Dumont vs. Ladd is indeed finalized, it is expected to remain a five-round fight in the featherweight division.

It will also mark Ladd's first fight since beating Yana Kunitskaya in December 2019, as she missed all of 2020 and most of 2021 while recovering from a torn ACL.