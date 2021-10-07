WFT Trainer Ryan Vermillion Reportedly Investigated Over Prescription Drug Diversion

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File

Ryan Vermillion, head athletic trainer for the Washington Football Team, is reportedly being investigated over allegations he diverted prescription drugs to people who didn't need them.

Per NBC Sports Washington, the investigation stems from the "possible diversion of prescription drugs" to people who did not have a legitimate reason to receive them.

JP Finlay, Grant Paulsen and Julie Carey of NBC 4 in Northern Virginia previously reported that Vermillion was placed on administrative leave by the team after federal law enforcement conducted a raid at Washington's facilities last week.

According to NBC 4, Vermillion's home was also raided in the investigation.

The report does note there is "no indication of any player involvement" as part of the investigation.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera spoke to Finlay last week in the wake of the federal raid.

Vermillion has not been arrested, nor have any charges been filed at this point. The 57-year-old has spent 11 seasons working with Rivera dating back to their time together with the Carolina Panthers.

The Football Team hired Vermillion as their head athletic trainer prior to the start of last season. He has a total of 20 years of experience in the NFL between his work with the Panthers and Washington.