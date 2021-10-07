Portland Thorns' Gavin Wilkinson Placed on Administrative Leave Amid Investigation

Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Portland Thorns announced they placed general manager Gavin Wilkinson on administrative leave pending the results of a new independent investigation.

Wilkinson was cited in a report by The Athletic's Meg Linehan about allegations of sexual coercion and abusive behavior by former Thorns coach Paul Riley. He was among the team officials alerted to potential violations of club policy by Riley, who was subsequently dismissed.

The move comes after Thorns star Lindsey Horan shared a statement on behalf of her and her teammates calling for Wilkinson to step away during the course of the investigation:

The Thorns came under scrutiny because though they parted ways with the 58-year-old in 2015, they didn't publicly disclose the circumstances behind his departure. He also returned to the NWSL with the Western New York Flash in 2016 and followed the franchise to North Carolina when it relocated.

Team owner Merritt Paulson wrote an open letter Monday saying the club had "shared everything we learned in the investigation with the NWSL."

However, he apologized and said the Thorns "could have done more, which is particularly hard to say as the team that we have held as the highest standard in women’s professional soccer in the world."

Sinead Farrelly told Linehan that Riley had gone out of his way to forge a relationship with her that crossed the line between coach and player. At one point, she felt coerced into having sex with him.

Shim, meanwhile, said Riley once invited her to a "film session" in his hotel room, and he was wearing only a pair of underwear when she arrived. He had also invited her on a date, the idea of which left her "feeling very uncomfortable."

Farrelly and Shim said while they were teammates on the Thorns, Riley "pressured them to kiss each other as he watched."

Riley denied having sex with Farrelly or having invited players to his hotel room to watch film.

Beyond having worked as Portland's general manager during Riley's tenure, Wilkinson was criticized for comments he allegedly made to Shim.

According to Linehan, he told her prior to the 2014 season that she should refrain from speaking as much about social issues and her sexuality (Shim came out the previous season).

Wilkinson was quoted in The Athletic report as saying it was "bulls--t" that he would've said what Shim was alleging. He issued a second statement on the matter:

While Wilkinson is on leave from his duties with the Thorns, he will continue to fulfill his duties as general manager of the Portland Timbers.