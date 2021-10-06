Raiders' Derek Carr Says Joey Bosa's Comments After MNF 'Did Piss Me Off'

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is not happy with Las Vegas Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.

After the Chargers' 28-14 win on Monday night, Bosa told reporters that Carr folds under pressure, saying, "We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook."

On Wednesday, Carr admitted that he was irked by Bosa's comments, but he indicated that those comments could serve as motivation.

"I just thought it was unfortunate that he'd even think to say it," Carr said. "Maybe he was just trying to get under my skin. Which, he did piss me off. So, good job for that. But that's not a bad thing, either."

Carr was sacked four times in Monday's loss. He entered the game as the NFL's leader in passing yards, but he was held to a season-low 196 yards with two TDs and an interception.

Carr admitted that he had exchanged words with Bosa throughout Monday's game, which might've led to the postgame comments.

"We've gone back and forth," Carr said. "He was probably mad because I was talking a lot of crap to him during the game. It was an emotional day for them."

The Raiders fell behind early and trailed 21-0 at halftime after being limited to 51 yards of offense. But Las Vegas turned things around by scoring 14 unanswered points in the third quarter. Carr engineered a potential game-tying drive early in the fourth quarter, but it came to an end when he was sacked by Christian Covington.

"You saw on [Christian Covington's] sack, he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there," Bosa said on Monday.

Coming off the first loss of the season, Carr is instead choosing to look at the positives from Monday's loss. He said he saw the game differently from Bosa and was happy with how his team fought back from an early deficit.

"He's entitled to that opinion and saying those things. But it's almost like he watched the game in reverse," Carr said. "The game that I watched, we came out and fought a little bit after they got after us a little bit up front."

The Raiders will look to bounce back at home Sunday against the Chicago Bears.