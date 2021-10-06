Dan Patrick: Ed Orgeron Could Be Fired by LSU for HC Who Can Recruit Arch Manning

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Arch Manning is from Louisiana, but the state's flagship college football program may need to make a change if it is going to convince him to join its team.

On Wednesday, Dan Patrick cited a source who told him, "LSU has to hire someone who can get into the Arch Manning sweepstakes, and that person is not Ed Orgeron."

The source suggested the Tigers would fire Orgeron to replace him with a coach who would have a better opportunity to compete against front-runners Alabama, Clemson and Texas.

Steve Wiltfong, who is the director of football recruiting for 247Sports, reported on the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast that Manning was "nothing but impressed" with the Crimson Tide during his visit Saturday, when Alabama recorded a 42-21 victory over Ole Miss (via colleague Nick Kosko).

"For Arch Manning, he just loves structured organization and the nuances of Alabama," Wiltfong said. "[He likes] the strength and conditioning program and those things all stand out about Alabama. The professionalism of the program and just the way they go about their business as Alabama [is] firmly in the running for Arch's services as they battle with the likes of Georgia, Clemson, Texas and Ole Miss, to name a few others, that we know he definitely likes."

Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli, is one of the most sought-after recruits in years. He is a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 player in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and could immediately turn around a program or make a strong one even better.

Orgeron has been the head coach at LSU since 2016 and has a 48-16 record with the Tigers.

That mark is bolstered by an undefeated march to the 2019 national championship, which happened with transfer quarterback Joe Burrow and passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Brady also leading the way.

Things have taken a turn for the worse since Burrow was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 and Brady became the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.

LSU was just 5-5 last season and is off to a 3-2 start this year with daunting games against Kentucky, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M still looming.

The Tigers could be in the market for a new head coach if they don't turn things around, especially if they want to keep Manning in-state.