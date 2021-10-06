Justin Fields Named Bears' Starting QB Moving Forward over Andy Dalton

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy named rookie Justin Fields the team's starting quarterback going forward on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Starting in place of the injured Andy Dalton last week, Fields led the Bears to a 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field and earned his first career win as a starter in the NFL.

Dalton began the season as Chicago's QB1; however, he suffered a knee injury in Week 2, and Fields has started the past two contests.

Many fans and pundits called for Fields to start from the onset, but he got his chance in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

Nagy's initial instincts appeared to be right, as Fields struggled mightily in a 26-6 loss, going just 6-of-20 for 68 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He was also sacked nine times.

Fields and the game plan were much better in Week 4, though, as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft went 11-of-17 for 209 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Perhaps most importantly, he was only sacked once.

Overall, in four appearances this season, Fields is completing just 48.1 percent of his passes for 347 yards with no touchdowns and two picks. He has also rushed for 55 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.

Fields primarily relied on a strong defense and the running game last week, and that will likely continue to be the formula moving forward.

That could be difficult in the coming weeks, however, with top running back David Montgomery set to miss four-to-five weeks with a sprained left knee, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Montgomery was the driving force behind Chicago's offensive success against Detroit, rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

With Montgomery set to miss some time, Fields will need to get on the same page with his top pass-catchers, including wide receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet.

On Sunday, Fields and the 2-2 Bears will face the 3-1 Las Vegas Raiders on the road following Vegas' Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.