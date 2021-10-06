Report: Urban Meyer Told Jaguars He Embarrassed Team, Family in Viral Bar Video

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has reportedly apologized to the team for his actions in a video that went viral over the weekend.

Per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, Meyer addressed the team before Wednesday's practice.

Kinkhabwala noted Meyer told the team he "embarrassed" both his family and players as a result of the situation.

Meyer was seen with a woman dancing on him in the video posted on social media. He told reporters on Monday that he stayed behind in Ohio after the Jaguars' 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

"I stayed to see the grandkids, and we all went to dinner that night at the restaurant," Meyer said. "There was a big group next to our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did."

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement issued on Tuesday that Meyer did express remorse for his actions, but "he must regain our trust and respect."

In the wake of the situation, one unnamed player told Sports Illustrated's Michael Silver that Meyer has "zero credibility in that stadium" with Jaguars players.

Jacksonville hired Meyer as its head coach in January. The 57-year-old was returning to coaching two years after retiring from Ohio State.

The Jaguars job is Meyer's first stint in the NFL. He is one of the most successful college coaches of all-time with a 187-32 career record at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He won three national titles in 17 seasons.

Meyer's tenure with the Jaguars is off to a rough start even excluding this off-field controversy. The team is currently 0-4 and has the fifth-worst point differential (minus-41) in the NFL.