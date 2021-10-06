Stephon Gilmore Rumors: Market Expected to Be 'Robust' for CB After Patriots Release

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

One of the best cornerbacks in the NFL is unexpectedly a free agent with many teams starved for help in pass coverage.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Stephon Gilmore is expected to have a "robust" market, with "multiple" clubs likely to be interested.

Schefter first reported Wednesday that the New England Patriots were releasing the four-time Pro Bowl defensive back in a cost-saving move.

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus added the Patriots attempted to trade Gilmore prior to his release.

Gilmore has yet to play this season after being placed on the physically unable to perform list on Aug. 31. He will be eligible to return after Week 6.

During training camp and the preseason, Gilmore was a holdout as he sought a new contract from the Patriots. The two-time All-Pro told NFL reporter Josina Anderson in July that he was only seeking to be paid what he's worth.

"Every player should be paid what they're worth," Gilmore said. "That’s just how it is."

Gilmore missed five games last season, including the final two with a partially torn quad. His recovery from that injury is what landed him on the PUP list to begin the 2021 campaign.

The Patriots signed Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million deal in March 2017. The 31-year-old had a $7 million base salary this season prior to his release.

Per Pro Football Focus, Gilmore ranks first among all cornerbacks, with a 90.4 overall grade since 2018. He led the NFL with 20 pass breakups and six interceptions in 2019 to win the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award.