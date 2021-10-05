Tyson Fury Mocks Deontay Wilder's Cheating Claims: 'I'm Going to Cheat Again'

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Tyson Fury laughed off allegations he cheated in his February 2020 victory over Deontay Wilder.

"You know what? I’m going to cheat again because I’m going to smash his face in," Fury said on The MMA Hour. "According to him, that’s cheating because he’s not supposed to lose. Unfortunately, I’m going to cheat again. I’m going to kick his ass, sea bass."

The WBC heavyweight champion added that, "Acceptance is a hard thing because nobody wants to accept the truth."

Fury earned a TKO victory in the seventh round in their rematch. In October 2020, Wilder alleged he had used underhanded tactics to gain an edge in the ring:

The Alabama native reiterated the claims this past June.

In addition to Fury's supposed cheating, Wilder told ESPN's Dan Rafael he thought the outfit he wore during his ring walk played a role in his defeat since it was so heavy his "legs were gone" by the third round.

Fury and Wilder are scheduled to have their third meeting Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.