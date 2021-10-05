Urban Meyer Says He Needs to Regain Jaguars Players' Trust After Bar Video

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is now trying to earn more than just his first career NFL win after an 0-4 start to the season.

He's also trying to earn back his players' trust after a video spread on social media showing a woman dancing on him in an Ohio bar.

"The fact that I became a distraction, I got to earn their (players) trust back from it," he said on his radio show on 1010 XL (h/t John Reid of the Florida Times-Union). "I know we have incredible leaders but this one is on me to go out and coach my very best, give them everything possible that I can do to help have success."

He also said, "The conversations have been horrible ... have to move forward and regain the trust," (h/t Mark Long of the Associated Press).

Meyer's comments echo those of Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who said in a statement that the coach had to "regain" the team's trust after his "inexcusable" conduct:

The head coach also discussed the situation during his press conference and explained he chose not to fly back with the team following Thursday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals to spend time with his grandchildren in Ohio.

According to his timeline, he and his family went out to dinner when another group of people recognized him and tried to get him out on the dance floor. Meyer said he should have left at that time and apologized to the team and his family:

Regaining the team's trust might not be easy considering a player told Michael Silver of NFL Network, "He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with."

Silver reported the situation "has reached a crisis point, especially in the locker room" with players upset Meyer canceled a team meeting and apologized to position groups individually.

"Right when he left everyone started dying laughing," a player said. "And he knew it."

Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado reported the front office "wants to give him a chance to dig out of this" but did have conversations about contingency plans should it move on from Meyer.

The Jaguars will attempt to get on track on the field with an AFC South showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.