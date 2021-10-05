Video: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Postgame Hug Audio from Bucs-Patriots Released

AP Photo/Stew Milne

We may never know what was said between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in their postgame meeting inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room following Sunday's game, but NFL Films provided more access to their brief hug on the field.

"Good game," Brady said to Belichick after leading Tampa Bay to a 19-17 victory over the New England Patriots:

The all-time great also had a longer embrace with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and told rookie quarterback Mac Jones, "Good game, big guy. ... Keep it up."

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Belichick spent 23 minutes inside Tampa Bay's locker room and walked out with Brady.

Peter King shared Brady's comments about the meeting in his Football Morning in America column:

"It was a very personal, private thing. We've always had that type of relationship where we can say things to each other. You know, whoever characterizes our relationship is completely wrong. People want to focus on so much stuff that's so unimportant. You know? We were together for 20-plus years and we were so productive and successful and I learned so much from him. Loved my experience here, loved my relationship with him."

Belichick echoed that when he said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, "I don't know what everybody else thinks. I know my relationship with Tom and it's been a great one over 20 years. I keep all my conversations with Tom personal, like I always have."

The pair won six Super Bowl rings together in New England, although Brady has bragging rights for now after leading the Buccaneers to the Lombardi Trophy this past season and winning the head-to-head showdown.