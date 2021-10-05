Patriots OL Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

The New England Patriots have placed offensive linemen Isaiah Wynn and Mike Onwenu on the reserve/COVID list, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Each player has started all four games for the Patriots so far this season.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Yodny Cajuste and Ted Karras could fill in on the left side of the offensive line until the starters return.

Karras replaced Onwenu at left guard during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Reiss.

It was the first offensive snaps of the season for Karras, per Pro Football Reference, after he had served as starting center last season with the Miami Dolphins and in 2019 with New England.

Onwenu spent last season at right tackle, starting all 16 games after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 draft.

Wynn was a first-round pick in 2018 and has started every game he has played in his career, but he is no stranger to missed action. His entire rookie year was lost because of a torn Achilles and has been limited to only 18 games over the past two years.