Jaguars' Shad Khan Says Urban Meyer's Conduct in Viral Bar Video Was 'Inexcusable'

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement Tuesday regarding the viral video involving head coach Urban Meyer.

Khan called Meyer's actions "inexcusable" and noted Meyer would have to earn back the trust of the Jaguars organization:

In the video, a woman who is not Meyer's wife can be seen dancing in front of a seated Meyer while the coach appears to be touching her backside with his hands.

After the video was released, Meyer addressed the media Monday and apologized for his actions.

Meyer said: "I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction. Just stupid, and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position."

According to ESPN's Michael DiRocco, Meyer explained that he did not fly back with the team to Jacksonville last Thursday after the Jags lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. Instead, he visited his grandchildren in Columbus, Ohio, and went to his Urban Meyer's Pint House restaurant.

Meyer added: "There was a big group next [to] our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did. They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left."

The 57-year-old coach also said both Khan and the Jaguars players were receptive to his apology.

Earlier Tuesday it was reported by Sportico's Michael McCann and Michael Lombardi of The Daily Coach that the Jaguars were looking into the possibility of firing Meyer for cause and for violating a "morals clause" in his contract.

Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado later reported that the Jaguars intend to keep Meyer "for now," and Khan's statement seems to support it.

The Jaguars hired Meyer during the offseason after he enjoyed a hugely successful career as a collegiate head coach.

In 17 seasons as a college head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, Meyer went 187-32. He also won two national championships while at Florida and one at Ohio State.

Meyer retired after going 10-1 as head coach of the Buckeyes in 2018 and transitioned into broadcasting, but the Jags were able to lure him out of what was his second retirement.

The move to the NFL has been anything but smooth for Meyer, as the Jaguars are 0-4, making them one of only two winless teams in the league this season.