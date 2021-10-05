Marshawn Lynch to Serve as NFLPA Chief Brand Ambassador; Will Help Player Development

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch will serve as the first-ever chief brand ambassador for the NFL Players Association, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

"In this role, Lynch will support the development of players past, present, and future both on and off the football field," the NFLPA stated.

Lynch spent 12 seasons in the NFL, most notably his seven years with the Seattle Seahawks. He also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders, last appearing in a game in 2019.

During that time, the 2007 first-round pick earned five Pro Bowl selections, one Super Bowl title and was named to the 2010's All-Decade team.

The 35-year-old will now work to help out the next generation of athletes. He has already served as a mentor for some younger players, including Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Najee Harris.

Harris discussed Lynch's advice with Bleacher Report's Scott Polacek in September:

"Marshawn always tells me 'if you can't buy it twice, then don't buy it at all. He always tells me how important it is to save your money and don't lose focus on the most important thing and that's what you do on the field because that's what brings you a lot of marketing deals. So never lose focus on where the real money is coming from, that's what you do on the field."

Lynch has also been seen working out with high school football players during the 2021 season.

As NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith explained, the running back will help current players as a "mentor who has been in their shoes."