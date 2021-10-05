Report: Urban Meyer's Contract Being Discussed with Jags After Viral Video at Bar

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars executives have reportedly held closed-door meetings over the past two days to discuss the future of head coach Urban Meyer. The discussions come after a viral video posted on social media over the weekend showed a young woman dancing on him at an Ohio bar.

Michael Lombardi of The Daily Coach reported Tuesday that "this might get ugly," and confirmed a prediction from Sportico's Michael McCann about the contract clauses being discussed:

Meyer, 57, discussed the video in his Monday press conference. The Jags' first-year coach, who is married with three children, explained he stayed behind in his native Ohio following Thursday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals to spend time with his grandchildren.

The family went out for dinner when another group recognized him. He said they asked for pictures and tried to convince him to join them on the dance floor. The former Ohio State coach, who wore a Buckeyes shirt for the outing, conceded he should have left instead of hanging around.

Meyer said he apologized to his family, the players, the coaching staff and Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who he described as "supportive" during their conversation after the video went public:

The situation arose as Jacksonville continues to search for its first win of the season following four straight losses to open the Meyer era.

Meyer won three national championships at the college level—two at Florida and one at Ohio State—but he noted after a Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos the level of competition never drops in the NFL.

"Lot of good players in this league, man," Meyer told Broncos coach Vic Fangio. "It's Alabama every week."

Contract terms weren't released when Meyer was hired by the Jaguars in January, though Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the coach was seeking $12 million annually.

Lombardi didn't expand on whether Jacksonville is discussing whether to terminate Meyer's contract immediately or trying to void any future guarantees following the video's release.

The Jaguars are scheduled to host the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday before heading to London for a matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Week 6.