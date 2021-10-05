Joey Bosa Calls Referees 'Really Pathetic' After Chargers Win vs. Raiders on MNF

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was critical of the officiating following L.A.'s 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

When asked after the game about an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against him in the fourth quarter, Bosa told reporters: "I didn't even know they called the f--king penalty on me because I was fuming. But, I mean, refs are blind, simple. I'm sorry, but you're blind, like open your eyes and do your job. It's so bad it's unbelievable."

The penalty in question came with the Chargers leading by 14 with less than four minutes remaining in the game. Bosa complained to the referees that the Raiders should have been called for holding, which is when the officials flagged Bosa for unsportsmanlike conduct instead.

While Bosa put some of the blame on himself for the penalty, he pointed a finger at the officiating again as well:

"Fifteen yards; it's a big deal. Obviously that's on me. I should never lose my temper like that, but these guys have got to do a better job because it's been years of terrible missed calls left and right. It's really pathetic, honestly, but pathetic on me too for doing what I did. Call or not I have to take a step back and just go to the next play, but, man, they seem not to have their eyes open half the time."

The numbers show that the officiating was relatively even in Monday's game, as both the Chargers and Raiders were whistled for seven penalties, although the Chargers' infractions totaled 105 yards compared to just 58 yards for the Raiders.

Despite his frustration with the officials, Bosa was productive Monday, recording two quarterback hits, one sack and one forced fumble.

The 26-year-old Bosa now has 2.5 sacks through four games, putting him well on pace for his fourth season with double-digit sacks.

Bosa finished with 10.5 or more sacks in three of his first four NFL seasons, and injury was the only thing that stopped him from making it four in a row, as he was limited to just seven games in 2018.

He missed four games last season with a concussion and a shin injury, and recorded 7.5 sacks, which was the lowest mark of his career in seasons in which he played at least 12 games.

The three-time Pro Bowler was upset by the officiating Monday, but he is healthy and on track for a huge season in 2021.